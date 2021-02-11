UNLV hosting panel discussion on diversity in teaching and how to recruit more people of color for positions.

TO TRY TO RECRUIT MORE TEACHERSOF COLOR.IT'S ALL A PART OF THE PANELSERIES ..."WE NEED TO TALK: CONVERSATIONSON RACISM FOR A MORE RESILIENTLAS VEGAS." IT WILL STREAM THISEPISODE TOMORROW AT 5-30 P-M.YOU CAN WATCH IT ON THEUNIVERSITY'S FACEBOOK PAGE.COMING UP ON 13 ACTION NEWS