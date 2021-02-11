Veteran honored at Scheels

Vet is all about giving back

Serving as emcee for honoring a hometown hero.

Rochester marine vince reynolds is being commended for his years of service at home and abroad.

Reynolds was presented a certificate of recognition by rochester sheels today.

The first sargeant was an active duty marine from 1986 through 1992... deployed seven times... with four tours of duty in combat zones.

He's now a marine corps reserve officer and american history teacher... as well as a coordinator with toys for tots.

Reynolds encourages young community members to find a way to "i tell kids all the time, make a difference.

Make this place a better place to be.

Wake up in the morning and say 'i'm going to do something today to help somebody else out.'

And i think if we all did that, this would be an amazing place to live."

And reynolds says he doesn't typically enjoy being in front