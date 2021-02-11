Catholic church settles with victims

Thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10?

"* new developments in sexual abuse cases against the catholic diocese of winona?

"* rochester.

A settlement has been reached for the more than 100 survivors of sexual abuse by clergy members.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon is live with details ?

"* anthony?

Well katie and george... this settlement will see 21.5?

"* million dollars distributed between 134 survivors of sexual abuse whose claims span decades.

The diocese says the agreement represents the resolution of those claims... ad with chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization ... which it has sought since 2018.

The settlement also leaves the door open for future action related to certain claims from the 60's and 70's.

In a written statement... bishop john n.

Quinn of the diocese says in part... "we must never forget the tragic anguish cased by individuals who abused their power and positions of authority.

We must stay vigilant in our unwavering commitment to protect the youth in our diocese who rely on priests, deacons, religious, and lay people to keep them safe and provide for their spiritual care."

The bishop also says he hopes the compensation paid in this settlement will help survivors heal from