Gun tax Proposal

Now.

The biden adminsitration has proposed an increased federal tax on guns.

It would add an additional 200 dollar tax on gun purchases.

Another part of the proposal would have people pay a 200 dollar tax on guns they already own.

Owner of carter shooting supply, kristi manning says the tax could be bad for business, and it won't stop gun violence.

I think they'll be a lot of things that happen were the only ones who are going to do it are legally armed citizens that would oppose it.

Your criminals are not going to turn their guns in and pay the tax.

Manning doesn't think the proposal