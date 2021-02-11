Utica College women's ice hockey in 'pinch me' mode with regular season just days away

Pioneers open up the season on Friday for the first of a two-game home-and-home set against Elmira.

Puck.

After months of waiting - the pioneers get underway this weekend with a home-and-home set against long-time rival elmira.

It'll begin a 14-game regular season schedule.

Unlike their counterparts on the men's side - the women haven't had any opt outs this season and actually possess one of their largest - and deepest - rosters in years with 28 players in the mix.

With only a couple more sleeps until game-time - excitment is building.

Dave clausen: outcue: put ourselves in the best situation.

The pioneers visit the soaring eagles in elmira on friday - before ruring to utica to sque off at thaud o.

With many schools around the state beginning high-risk sports -