Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, February 11, 2021

Utica College women's ice hockey in "pinch me" mode with regular season just days away

Credit: WKTV
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Utica College women's ice hockey in 'pinch me' mode with regular season just days away
Utica College women's ice hockey in "pinch me" mode with regular season just days away

Pioneers open up the season on Friday for the first of a two-game home-and-home set against Elmira.

Puck.

After months of waiting - the pioneers get underway this weekend with a home-and-home set against long-time rival elmira.

It'll begin a 14-game regular season schedule.

Unlike their counterparts on the men's side - the women haven't had any opt outs this season and actually possess one of their largest - and deepest - rosters in years with 28 players in the mix.

With only a couple more sleeps until game-time - excitment is building.

Dave clausen: outcue: put ourselves in the best situation.

The pioneers visit the soaring eagles in elmira on friday - before ruring to utica to sque off at thaud o.

With many schools around the state beginning high-risk sports -

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like