Plane at Pittsburgh airport evacuated after sliding off snowy taxiway

Delta Air Lines flight 2231 heading to Atlanta slid off a taxiway before takeoff at around 6:30 p.m.

Delta Air Lines flight 2231 heading to Atlanta slid off a taxiway before takeoff at around 6:30 p.m.

At Pittsburgh International Airport on Wednesday, February 10.

No injuries were reported of the 77 people on board.

Reports say the tilt of the plane made it difficult to deploy the slides and passengers waited three hours inside the plane before they were ushered out of the aircraft.

This video taken by one of the passengers shows her exiting the aircraft down through an airstair leading to a shuttle bus.

It is not clear whether heavy snow was a factor in the accident.

Footage was filmed and posted on social media by @esharpmd.