Agreement with China on disengagement at Pangong Lake: Rajnath Singh in RS

Amid the ongoing standoff with China at the Ladakh border area, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh makes a statement in Rajya Sabha on February 11, regarding the 'present situation in Eastern Ladakh'.

While speaking in the RS, Rajnath said, "Our sustained talks with China have led to agreement on disengagement on the north and south banks of Pangong Lake.

After this agreement, India-China will remove forward deployments in a phased, coordinated manner." "China will keep its troops to the east of the Finger 8 at the north bank of Pangong Lake.

India will keep its troops at its permanent base near Finger 3," he added.