Lanterns have been lit for the upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations in southern China.

The impressive video, filmed in the city of Nanning in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on February 10, shows hundreds of lanterns in different shapes lighting up the dark sky.

The lantern show will last from February 12 to February 28.

The video was provided by local media with permission.