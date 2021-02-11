Chinese residents purchase decorations preparing for Lunar New Year

Residents shop in a market buying decorations for the upcoming Lunar New Year in southern China.

Residents shop in a market buying decorations for the upcoming Lunar New Year in southern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Foshan in Guangdong Province on February 8, shows residents shopping in stalls to get paper-cuttings, lanterns, potted flowers and other decorations.

Eight temporary selling points have been set up for residents to do their shopping for the upcoming Lunar New Year nearby in Chancheng District.

The video was provided by local media with permission.