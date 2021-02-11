Revealing My New Face Tattoo To My Dad | Hooked On The Look

ASPIRING tattoo model, Casey Olver from Tauranga, New Zealand, has finally faced her nerves by showing her new facial tattoo to her dad, Wayne.

Despite not having any tattoos of his own, Wayne previously said he doesn’t mind Casey getting inked, so long as she doesn’t get any on her face.

Casey, who hasn’t seen her dad in a few months, is hoping he’ll approve of her new look and support her choice regardless.

That said, it is by no means the first time Casey has shown up to her dad’s house with a new tattoo, as she started getting them at just 14 years old.

The motivation to get her first tattoo was born out of the desire to create her own unique identity that was different from everyone else at school.

Later, she drew inspiration from famous tattoo artist, Kat Von D and started getting more and more tattoos.

Currently, at age 29, Casey estimates that she has around 50 tattoos and has spent upwards of $50,000 on them, although she also gets some of them for free from her friends.

Confident and happy with her aesthetic, Casey is now an aspiring tattoo model and loves to show off her incredible geometric black and white tattoos whenever she gets the chance.