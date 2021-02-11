Raminator - The World’s Fastest Monster Truck | RIDICULOUS RIDES

BIG, fast and powerful - this monster truck is a champion.

Raminator is the world’s fastest monster truck having set a Guinness World Record of 99.1mph.

Tim Hall and his brother Mark first got into monster truck racing in 1987.

They established Hall Brothers Racing and since then the team has been beating out the competition.

Tim, CEO and chief mechanic of the team said: “In the pit area, we're fierce enemies from the green flag to the checkered flag.

But then after that everybody's friends again.” With a new Raminator under construction, the team hopes to continue their success.

Tim said: “Maybe someday we'll be in the monster truck Hall of Fame.” Mat Dishman one of the team’s drivers said: “Racing monster trucks, it's a blast every time you pull up the line it is an adrenaline rush, you know, it doesn't matter who's beside you in the other lane.” So how will the Raminator fare in today’s 4-wheel Jamboree event?