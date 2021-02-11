Insane footage shows the moment a man treks through snow so thick it covers all but his head and shoulders

This insane footage shows the moment a man treks through snow so deep it covers all - but his head and shoulders.Marco Malcangi, 22, wanted to take advantage of the recent snow fall and do some powder skiing.But Marco got more than he bargained for as he was greeted with snow that was 5ft deep near his home in Valle d'Aosta, Italy.Marco, from Cervinia, said: "I was visiting this location to do some powder skiing.

The snow was about 150 cm deep.

I filmed myself to show me sinking in the deep snow."What a great day experimenting a snow that you usually find in Japan.

I would like people watching this video to enjoy winter and the rare conditions that can be found."