Sunday, February 21, 2021

Tiny bird gets into vicious fight with own reflection in car wing mirror

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
A tiny bird was almost caught by a sneaky cat after spending a few moments attacking its reflection in a car's wing mirror.

Footage filmed in Pathum Thani, Thailand shows the little bird pecking at its reflection before a cat sneaks across the road and almost catches the bird off guard.

The filmer told Newsflare: "This was the scene on my street today, a little bird was having an epic fight with himself in a car wing mirror, and came to the attention of a big local cat.

"I chased the cat down the street, but he waited under a car for another chance.

I covered the mirror to prevent the bird from coming back, and try to save him from this sneaky cat." This video on February 9.

