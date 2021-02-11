A tiny bird was almost caught by a sneaky cat after spending a few moments attacking its reflection in a car's wing mirror.
Tiny bird gets into vicious fight with own reflection in car wing mirror
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 03:18s 0 shares 1 views
A tiny bird was almost caught by a sneaky cat after spending a few moments attacking its reflection in a car's wing mirror.
Footage filmed in Pathum Thani, Thailand shows the little bird pecking at its reflection before a cat sneaks across the road and almost catches the bird off guard.
The filmer told Newsflare: "This was the scene on my street today, a little bird was having an epic fight with himself in a car wing mirror, and came to the attention of a big local cat.
"I chased the cat down the street, but he waited under a car for another chance.
I covered the mirror to prevent the bird from coming back, and try to save him from this sneaky cat." This video on February 9.