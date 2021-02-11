Security footage released from Capitol riot

New video and sound was used in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Continues today.

Wednesday was both a busy and heavy day for lawmakers in the senate.

Much of the evidence used brought the senators back to the deadly january 6-th riot.

A fair warning, the video and sound could be alarming to some viewers.

This first video is right outside the senate chamber.

You can see former vice president mike pence and his family being evacuated from the floor.

Remember, at the time president trump had pressured pence to obstruct the electoral vote count.

According to an affidavit of one of the leaders of the proud boys, members of the group said they wld have killed mike pence if they got the chance.

They went on to say they would have shot nancy pelosi but couldn't find her.

Moving on, here's another piece of security footage from january 6-th.

This one shows capitol police officer eugene goodman running down the hallway.

He passes utah senator mitt romney and warns him to get to safety.

This happened as the rioters were breaching the doors of the capitol.

This last piece of video here shows house members evacuating their chambers.

In it, many of them are still wearing their gas masks.

Just a few feet away, police are holding a rioter at gun point.

I also have audio of police traffic to share.

In it, you can hear metropolitan police officers telling each other about declaring a riot at 1:49 pm as trump supporters descended on the u.s. capitol.

We're going to give riot warnings.

We're going to try to get compliance.

But this is now effectively a riot.

1349 hours.

Declaring it a riot.

Those are just a handful of some of the clips shared in the second day of the trial.

As a reminder, one capitol police officer died and more than 100 were injured that day.

Today's trial continues and news 18 will carry any breaking news or special reports on-air.

At the alert desk this morning, cody melin news 18.

