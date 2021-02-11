Cat owner astonished after discovering his pet could do backflips

It's one of many, many times. "When we first saw it we just thought 'woah' and did it again just to be sure it wasn't a fluke."He can go on forever and doesn't tire out. "I've just never seen a cat play fetch let alone do a backflip."

A cat owner was astonished when he discovered his pet could do - BACKFLIPS.Josh Pass, 18, was throwing a small ball from his bed to the other side of the room.He was stunned when his kitten Naiyah launched itself backwards into the air after it. The four-month-old feline jumped back onto the bed with the ball in his mouth before dropping it beside the teenager's hand.Josh was baffled when the little kitty repeatedly performed the trick, bouncing off the wall to perform another flip.Unemployed Josh from Oswestry Shropshire, said: "I've never seen anything like it in my whole life. "He just has too much energy. "One night I just happened to throw a ball from the bed by chance and he went after it really quick. "Then he did that stupid jump and came running back to us. "It's not the first time he's done it.

The four-month-old feline jumped back onto the bed with the ball in his mouth before dropping it beside the teenager's hand.Josh was baffled when the little kitty repeatedly performed the trick, bouncing off the wall to perform another flip.Unemployed Josh from Oswestry Shropshire, said: "I've never seen anything like it in my whole life.

"He just has too much energy.

"One night I just happened to throw a ball from the bed by chance and he went after it really quick.

"Then he did that stupid jump and came running back to us.

"It's not the first time he's done it.

It's one of many, many times.

"When we first saw it we just thought 'woah' and did it again just to be sure it wasn't a fluke."He can go on forever and doesn't tire out.

"I've just never seen a cat play fetch let alone do a backflip."