Not right to avail govt plane for personal visit: Shiv Sena MP on Maharashtra Guv

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who was scheduled to visit Uttarakhand on February 11, was denied from boarding a government plane after reaching the Mumbai airport today, and was told that permission for the same had not been given.

He immediately boarded a commercial plane thereafter, informed Maharashtra Governor's Office which said that prior permission was sought from the state government through a letter February 02, and that the Office of the Chief Minister was also informed about the same.

Speaking to ANI in the national capital, Lok Sabha MP of Shiv Sena, Vinayak Raut said, "It is not right to avail Maharashtra Government's aircraft for a personal programme outside the state.

Governor had no permission to use the aircraft, so it was not right that he went there." "The officer who did not apprise him of it should be probed," he added.