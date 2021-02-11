Unemployment Fraud 2/11/2021

Mississippi resident Eric Kump talks about his experience with identity theft and just how easy it is to pull off.

asking for help getting their unemployment benefits.

But one mississippi man says somone has helped themselves to his identity and has been using it to collect kentucky unemployment benefits.

Abc 36's bobbi mcswine spoke to the man who couldn't get any help until he called w-t-v-q.

He tells her... he thinks it's too easy to abuse the system.

kump: "i've lived in mississippi with my wife and kids for the last 16 years."

And eric kump says he's never lived in kentucky...so you can imagine his surprise when unemployment checks from the state starting showing up in his p.o box.

Kump: "got two of them.

With that, i get a letter that says 'hey, your direct deposit didn't go through, so we sent you a check."

Kump then got more letters...saying the problem was fixed...and the direct deposits can go through...only...no money entered his bank account.

So kump knew not only was the unemployment office mistaken...someone was gaming the system using his name.

He decided to make some calls to the state.

Kump: "when you call that number, it says our queue is full..."

Automated system: "currently, we are experiencing a high call volume."

Kump: "...call again later.

You can't leave a message.

You can't do anything.

Just click."

Automated system: "thank you."

Hang up noise.

Kump says he called the attorney general's office...filled out a scam report online...even researched identity theft...and still...no luck.

Kump: "i'm doing everything they're asking me to do but nobody's calling me back and obviously somebody's still getting money."

Kump says he thinks the problem might be connected to the fact his w-2 was processed with a kentucky firm last year...but it says there's been no data breach on its end.

Keybord noise as auditor at his company back home...kump says he sees holes in the unemployment system in kentucky.

Kump: "we try to make it easy for people to sign up for just anything in general, but we always take this approach that nobody's going to scam the system."

Bobbi mcswine...abc 36 news.

we reached out to the office of attorney general...they responded...and its senior preotection team has been in