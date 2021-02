Mum-of-two creates keepsake teddy bears from clothing of loved ones who have passed away

A mum-of-two is creating special keepsake teddy bears for those who have lost their loved ones - using the old CLOTHES of the relatives who have passed away.

Hayley Mears, 40, first started making the precious, personal teddy bears after losing both of her own grandmothers last year.

But now, Hayley, from Peterborough, Cambs., is taking requests from people all over the country, some of whom have lost relatives to Covid.*This video was filmed 10th February 2021.