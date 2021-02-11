Doctors advise against taking medicine before getting the vaccine

If you take a daily medication and are concerned about it interfering with the vaccine, you should contact your health care provider first.

It's a common thing for someone to take some over the counter medicine when they're in pain or not feeling well.

But when is the right time to take it when it comes to the covid?

"*19 vaccine?

Let me break it down for you.

A lot of people getting the vaccine might experience some symptoms, such as mild fatigue to a more severe flu?

"*like feeling.

That just means the antibodies are attacking the virus and the vaccine is doing its job.

Taking an anti?

"* inflammatory beforehand ?

"*?

"* like ibupro or advil ?

"*?

"* has been show reduce the production of antibodies... but theres not enough data to show the pain relievers significantly interfere with immunity.

Doctor gregory poland explains taking medication afterwards though is a different "if you do develop side effects and they're significant enough where you need to treat them, like i did.

I did take a tylenol.

Afterwards does not diminish the immune response.

So it's only prior to receiving the dose that we have any and i'll call it somewhere theoretical concern."

If you choose not to take any medicine after getting the vaccine... you can hold a cool, wet washcloth on your arm where you got the shot and exercise that arm as much as you can.

If you take a daily medication and are concerned about it interfering with the vaccine... you should contact your health care provider first.