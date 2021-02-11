Consumer Alert: Student Debt Relief Scams

On average... studies show american households owe thousands... in student loan debt... for many..

They'll try anything to get relief... in this morning's consumer alert... "the better business bureau" says don't let scammers cash in on your vulnerability.

"student debt relief" scams are extremely popular right now.

That's as people... are falling behind on payments... from the pandemic.

"the b-b-b" says don't be fooled by unexpected calls... or messages.

Scammers are posing as the "department of education"... claiming to offer promises -- they can't deliver.

"student debt is a real problem for some people, and that really weighs heavy on their mind... and if someone contacted them, saying 'hey, i can really lower your payment' or 'i can get it forgiven completely'... a lot of people are going to fall for that unfortunately."

So what can you do... if you "are" struggling... with student loan payments?

"the b-b-b" recommends using "government" relief programs... and trusted sites... like "student-aid-dot-gov".

You can also "research" debt relief services... "b-b-b-dot-org" offers a tool to look up different companies... complaints... and reviews.

For a full list of recommendations to protect yourself... visit this "consumer alert" story... over