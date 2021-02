This YouTuber based in Cambodia filmed as he constructed a Valentine's Day-themed mud shelter for puppies.

This YouTuber based in Cambodia filmed as he constructed a Valentine's Day-themed mud shelter for puppies.

The craftsman covers the wooden structure in mud before shaping two hearts on the outside of the building.

He then gives the hearts a coat of red paint before letting the puppies free in their new shelter.

This footage was filmed in February 2020.