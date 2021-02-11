WEB EXTRA: Texas Lawyer Okay With Everyone Laughing At His Cat Filter

A Texas attorney found Internet fame after he accidentally logged on to a virtual court hearing with a cat filter on Zoom on Tuesday (2/9).
Rod Ponton says he's "happy" if people got a laugh at his expense.
