Rachel Garceau's Idaho News 6 forecast 2/11/21

WINTER WEATHER ISON ITS WAY, AS AONE-TWO-THREEPUNCH OF STORMSWILL SENDACCUMULATINGSNOW TO THE BOISEAREA FOR THE FIRSTTIME IN WELL OVER AMONTH!

THURSDAYWILL BEGIN DRY ANDSLIGHTLY LESSCHILLY..

ANDTEMPERATURES WILLSTILL MANAGE TOREACH THE LOW 40SIN THE TREASUREVALLEY TODAY.

BYMID-MORNINGTHOUGH, SNOW WILLSTART UP IN THECENTRALMOUNTAINS, WITHSNOW SHOWERSCHANGING TO RAININ THE BOISE AREABY THIS AFTERNOON.OVERNIGHT..

AN INCHOR SO OF SNOWCOULD ACCUMULATEIN THE LOWERTREASURE VALLEY(OUT TOWARDSONTARIO ANDWEISER), WITHLIGHTER AMOUNTSANTICIPATED INBOISE FRIDAYMORNING.

WE'LL DRYOUT BRIEFLY FRIDAYAFTERNOON..

THENSTORM 2 ROLLS INFRIDAY NIGHT INTOSATURDAY..BRINGING SEVERALMORE INCHES TOTHE MOUNTAINS ANDANYWHERE FROM 1"TO 3" TO THETREASURE VALLEYBEFORE WE DRY OUTAGAIN FORVALENTINE'S DAY ONSUNDAY.

STORM 3ARRIVES FORPRESIDENT'S DAY ONMONDAY.