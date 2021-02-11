Indiana will soon expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers 60 and up

Indiana health officials will soon expand coronavirus vaccines to Hoosiers aged 60 to 65 as they continue to sidestep federal recommendations for vaccine rollout and delay the timeline for teachers and other essential workers to become eligible for COVID-19 shots.

Vaccines are still only available to those 65 and older and state health officials are hoping to expand soon.chief medical officer doctor lindsay weaver says expansion for eligibility will happen as soon as more vaccines become available.

Weaver says it will take time to vaccinate hoosiers 60 to 65 because that age range includes nearly 4-hundred 32- thousand people.

When the state has enough vaccines and has vaccinated an appropriate amount of people 60 to 65... doctor weaver says then indiana will expand eligibility to two additional groups.

Those groups include hoosiers ages 50-59...and people under the age of 50 with certain medical conditions that put them at an increased risk of severe illness.this includes people with down syndrome... sickle cell disease... active dialysis patients and those actively receiving cancer treatment or have in the last three months.dr. weaver says these hoosiers have a four to 10 time increased risk of death if infected with covid-19.

