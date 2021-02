India hasn't conceded anything: Rajnath Singh on disengagement agreement with China

"We have been able to reach with the Chinese side for disengagement in Pangong Lake area," informed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha.

"Agreement envisages that both sides will cease their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated and verified manner," he added.

Rajnath Singh further assured that in these talks, India has not conceded anything.