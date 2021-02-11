Nursing home staff staying overnight

We talked a lot about the dangers of driving in these conditions -- and at sayre christian retirement village -- they weren't taking any chances..

They opted for a big sleepover last night..

25 staff members brought blow up mattresses--cots-- pillows and blankets.... ready to spend the night so they don't have to worry about making it to work in the morning.

Staff slept in a different area from the residents of the retirement community.

C-e-o karen venis says it was not a surprise that her staff wanted to stay and help.

"were somewhat still limited what we can do inside the facility because of covid so were making sure we still take those precautions but i think the residents and particularly their families are more at ease knowing we got more boots on the ground here to help for whatever the next couple of days bring us" venis says the center has multiple generators in case they lose power.

