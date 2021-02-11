International students in China write couplets and make dumplings to celebrate Chinese New Year

International students wrote couplets and made dumplings to celebrate the Lunar New Year in eastern China.

In the video, filmed in the city of Huai'an in Jiangsu Province on February 10, international students and teachers from Ghana, Bangladesh and so forth wrote "fortune" in Chinese characters on red paper and lanterns.

They also wrote couplets which are pairs of successive lines of metre in poetry and made dumplings in the canteen of Huaiyin Institute of Technology.

After the event, they then stuck their couplets and paper-cuttings on doors and windows in their student halls.

The video was provided by local media with permission.