Kent Covid Variant: What are the most common symptoms, how different is it| Oneindia News

As the world continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, The head of UK's genetic surveillance programme on Thursday said the coronavirus variant first found in the British region of Kent is a concern because it could undermine the protection given by vaccines against developing COVID-19.

She also said the variant was likely to sweep the world, in all probability.

As the variant has swiftly become the most dominant in parts of the UK, having emerged only a few months ago.

The more contagious and potentially more deadly strain has different symptoms to look out for.

#KentCovid #Covid-19 #Coronavirus