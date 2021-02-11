Now has a new name.

And it might ring a bell for some in the area who remember the history of the old pearl milling company.

The building that used to be at 2nd and edmond downtown will again be seen in grocery stores... <<<(reporting, danielle sachse) june...the name of "pearl milling company" will comeback and take over as the aunt jemimasot: gary chilcote, patee house museum director "the original creator of the pancake's though, was christ rutt.

He was the editor of the news-press and gazette."back in 1888, chris rutt purched the pearl milling company in downtown st.

Joseph...it was in 1889 that he and his friends introduced the the ready-made pancakce mix to the world...sot: gary chilcote, patee house museum director "chris rutt came up with the idea.

He and some buddies of his formed it in their kitchen.

They thought it worked out so well that they sold the patton and it became the aunt jemima pancake flour."

After seeing a minstrel show, chris rutt and his partners called their product "aunt jemima pancake mix."sot: gary chilcote, patee house museum director "the original aunt jemima was a lady by the name of nancy green.

She traveled all over the united states and all over the world, but in 1923 she was hit by a car in chicago and was killed so that was the end of the first aunt gemimi, and then they hired other people that gememi."a year later, the company was sold to the davis milling company that later renamed as aunt jemima mills... but it was in 1926 that quaker oats came to town company...moved to 11th and athcison street, and later flooded in the 80's that the museum director happened to cover...sot: gary chilcote, patee house museum director "i covered the flood after it happened that night...came out through the main front office and broke out the glass windows and poured out down the street."> quaker oats' parent company "pepsico" pulled the name last june--saying "we recognize aunt jemima's origns are based on a racial stereotype"and today said "while on the name on the box has changed, the great tasting products - "the pearl" inside the familiar red box, remains the same..."the company will also donate one millions dollars to empower and uplift black girls and women.

