Six fire engines and dozens of firefighters respond to blaze in Kensington

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters have been called to respond to a blaze in Kensington, west London.

Video shows firefighters at the scene of a possible house fire on Vicarage Gate, which was shrouded in smoke as firefighters tackled the blaze.

"I heard a lot of sirens and could smell smoke as I was cycling from West Kensington," Newsflare's filmer said.

"I then saw the massive response from all of London's emergency services as the smoke started getting thicker close to Vicarage Gate." London Fire Brigade tweeted: "Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters have been called to reports of a fire on Vicarage Gate in #Kensington."