How to Bring the Outdoors in to Your Home, According to Justina Blakeney of Jungalow

We're all cooped up in our homes feelingstir crazy, so finding ways to bring natureinside is more important than ever.When you don't know whereto start, start with plants.Use mirrors to reflect thenatural light in your home, Justina Blakeney, Target Home Style Expert.When you can't physically be in nature,hang works of art in your home thatremind you of your favorite places.Instead of synthetics, opt for naturalmaterials when furnishing your home.When deciding on a color scheme, think aboutwhere'd you most like to transport yourself.And never underestimate thepower of scent when it comes tocreating a nature-inspired space