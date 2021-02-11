Multi-vehicle crash in downtown Terre Haute ends with one car overturned

One person hurt in crash on Interstate 70
One person was injured in a crash on Interstate 70 Thursday evening.
WTHI
A multi-vehicle crash in downtown terre haute ended with at least one car overturned and it sent one person to the hospital.
It happened just before 7 this evening on 20th and wabash avenue in terre haute.
As you can see... a red jeep is turned over on its side, while it appears a sedan rear ended the back of a pickup truck.
The crash has since been cleaned up.
Minor injuries have been reported.
Police are not saying what caused the
