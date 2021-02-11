Multi-vehicle crash in downtown Terre Haute ends with one car overturned

Police are not saying what caused the accident.

A multi-vehicle crash in downtown terre haute ended with at least one car overturned and it sent one person to the hospital.

It happened just before 7 this evening on 20th and wabash avenue in terre haute.

As you can see... a red jeep is turned over on its side, while it appears a sedan rear ended the back of a pickup truck.

The crash has since been cleaned up.

Minor injuries have been reported.

