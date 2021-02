According to the National Retail Federation, Valentine's Day spending is expected to be down more than $5B compared to last year.

DOWN MORE THAN 5-BILLIONDOLLARS COMPARED TO LAST YEAR.A LENDING TREE SURVEY FOUND --NEARLY 40% OF AMERICANS PLAN TOSKIP CELBRATING VALENTINE'S DAYALL TOGETHER THIS YEAR TOSAVE MONEY.BUT OTHERS FEEL ITS STILL WORTHCELEBRATING."A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE CHOOSINGTO GO ALL IN IN ORDER TO KINDOF MAKE UP FOR HOW CRUMMY 2020WAS AND HOW MANY THINGS THEYHAD TO MISS OUT ON."WOMEN WHO SAY THEY DO PLAN TOGIVE GIFTS, SAID THEY'LL SPENDABOUT 94- DOLLARS-- WHILEMEN SAY THEY'LL SHELL OUT ATLEAST 180.