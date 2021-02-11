20-Minute Total Arm Workout

Fitness instructors LaToya and Julius guide us in a 20 minute arm workout and warm-up focusing on opening up your shoulders and arms, including both standard and modified versions of each exercise.

This workout consists of arm circles, chest openers/arm pulls, supermans, downward dog planks, in and out push ups, up-downs planks, extended push-ups, hand-to-shoulder taps, and tricep dips—all movements your can do with no equipment right at home!

Grab some water and a towel and get ready to sweat!

*Special thanks to the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel*