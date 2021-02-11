Folk artist crafts fabric oxen decorations to welcome the Chinese New Year

A folk artist has crafted oxen fabric prints welcome the Year of Ox in China.

The video, filmed in the city of Xuzhou in Jiangsu Province on February 10, shows a man named Li Hanyu using a pair of scissors to cut images of ox out of the print fabric.

According to reports, Li is an inheritor of paper-cutting intangible cultural heritage.

Li said the normal red paper only have one colour but print fabrics also have patterns.

The patterned print fabric gives the paper-cuttings are a more unique look.

The most unique products are the six oxen paper-cutting out of the print fabrics, which took around 20 days to complete.

