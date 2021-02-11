Domestic Dispute NOON 021121

Police were called to the 300 block of Furlong View Court Thursday morning just after 9.
The coroner was called to the scene.
Police are describing it as a domestic situation.
Hospitals and other central locations do have priority ... also following a developing story in lexington police were called to the 300 block of for longview court this morning jus after nine.
The call went out as multiple shooting or stabbing victim and their crew on scene.
Here's what we know at this moment the corner arrived just after 1030 to that location describing as domestic situation special victims unit is also on scene following that story and what do you as soon