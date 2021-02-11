ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 100 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Thursday, February 11, 1,762 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

So far, just over 645- thousand hoosiers have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

26 more deaths were also reported by the state department of health.

To date, 11,604 people in the state have died.

Breaking down the numbers on a local level, another 100 cases were reported in tippecanoe county.

1 more death was also reported in the county.

Deaths were also reported in benton, carroll, clinton and howard counties.

For a county-by-county braekdown, you can head on over to our website wlfi dot com.

