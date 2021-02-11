Humane Society calls for hunting contest ban

The Humane Society of the United States did an investigation into recent coyote hunting contest in Indiana.

And don't have many regulations around them.

The humane society of the united states did an investigation into a recent coyote hunting contest and is now making the case that they need to be banned altogether.

This is video the humane society took at a coyote hunting weigh-in in warren county.

The organization says 60 coyotes were killed as part of this contest.

The group's indiana state director says contests encourage hunters to kill as many coyotes as possible.

She says they're often dumped and not used for their fur or meat.

"it really just seems like a waste of wildlife when coyotes and foxes pay a really integral role in the biodiversity of our environment and our ecosystem."

The humane society's goal is to influence the indiana natural resources commission to ban these contests.

Their next meeting is march 16th.

