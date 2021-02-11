Black movies leading awards season buzz

In a Hollywood traditionally dominated by white men, Black culture is making its mark on this year's award season.

After years of complaints about the lack of diversity in the film industry, Black stories are making an impact on this year's awards season.

Critically acclaimed films like “One Night in Miami,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and the soon-to-be-released “Judas and the Black Messiah" are the ones garnering attention and praise.

"Judas and the Black Messiah" - out this Friday in theatres and on HBO MAX - tells the story behind the killing of 21-year-old Black Panther activist Fred Hampton at the hands of Chicago police in 1969.

Hampton is played by British actor Daniel Kaluuya: “I want to give all that I can because these people, this is their real life.

This is what they've lived and who am I to say…?

You know, it's like, I just want to honor that." LaKeith Stanfield, who plays Bill O'Neal - the individual who enters a deal with federal officers to infiltrate Hampton and his Black Panthers - says now is the time for Black voices to be heard.

“...white Hollywood has attempted to try in the past to stifle voices that weren't white and that shit's over.

It's a good time and things are moving forward and I'm appreciative of it." Following THE #OscarsSoWhite uproar in Hollywood a few years back, more quality black films are now coming to the fore.

"Judas and the Black Messiah" and its cast have already received multiple award nominations for their work in the film.

Kaluuya, who starred in the genre-defying horror film "Get Out," said having Hampton's son, Freddie Hampton Jr., on set was an added bonus.

"...you've got this man here who didn't get to meet his father, you know and I wanted to honor his family and Chairman Fred's legacy."