'Mandalorian' star fired for social media rants

Gina Carano, a lead actor in the Walt Disney TV series "The Mandalorian," was fired over social media posts that drew paralells between the persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany and modern attitudes towards people with different political outlooks.

A spokesperson for Walt Disney's Lucasfilm movie studio called her comments "abhorrent and unacceptable." Carano's comments posted on Instagram included comparing the politically divisive climate in the U.S. to Nazi Germany.

The posts have been taken down - but not before setting-off a firestorm on Twitter, where the hastag #FireGinaCarano started trending.

In other posts in the past, Carano has mocked mask wearing and claimed that voter fraud may have impacted the 2020 electin.

The former mixed martial arts competitior transitioned to acting.

She played the ex-solder and gunslinger Cara Dune in the Mandalorian.

She nor her representatives could be immediately reached for comment.

Carano has also been reportedly dropped by United Talent Agency as a result of her offensive social media posts.