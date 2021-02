Shaka King Says He Wrote 'Judas And The Black Messiah' Specifically For Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield

"Judas and The Black Messiah" is already getting major award show buzz, especially for Daniel Kaluuya's portrayal of Black Panther leader, Fred Hampton.

Speaking with ET Canada's Keshia Chante, writer and director Shaka King shares that he always had the cast in mind when he joined the passion project.