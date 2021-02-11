CDC Says Fully Vaccinated People Don't Need to Quarantine if Exposed to COVID-19

CDC Says Fully Vaccinated People Don't Need to Quarantine if Exposed to COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on Feb.

10.

Normally, when a healthy person is exposed to coronavirus, it is best to isolate from others for one to two weeks to monitor the development of any symptoms. This helps to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC now says that if an individual is exposed to COVID-19 within three months of receiving their last vaccine dose and isn't exhibiting symptoms, isolating is not necessary.

It is still recommended to continue wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds.

The guidance acknowledges that the risk of fully vaccinated people spreading the virus is "still uncertain" but asserts the vaccine's importance in stopping symptomatic transmission.

Vaccination has been demonstrated to prevent symptomatic Covid-19; symptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission is thought to have a greater role in transmission than purely asymptomatic transmission, CDC, via statement