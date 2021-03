FBI arrests Springfield man in connection with riot at US Capitol Credit: KMBC Duration: 00:16s 11 Feb 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

FBI arrests Springfield man in connection with riot at US Capitol The FBI announced that a Springfield man was taken into custody on federal charges related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

SUPREME COURT DECISIONS.APPROVAL BY A SIMPLE MAJORITY OFVOTERS WOULD CHANGE THE KANSASCONSTITUTION.A SPRINGFIELD MAN IS THE LATESTPERSON TO BE ARRESTED IN THEATTACK ON THE U.S. CAPITOL.FBI AGENTS ARRESTED ZACHARYMARTIN IN SPRINGFIELD THISAFTERNOON.HE FACES FEDERAL CHARGES OFDISORDERLY CONDUCT AND UNLAWFULACTIVITIES ON CAPITOL GROUNDS.MORE THAN 15