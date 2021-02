Chandigarh engineer crafts unique humanoid using metal scrap

Using his 'out of the box' creativity, a Chandigarh-based engineer-cum-artist Pritpal Singh Matharu made humanoid figures using waste material.

Pritpal developed life-size figures from metal scrap, to be used as fresh decorative pieces.

"Anything which is considered waste including cycle, car parts have been used to make humanoid figures," artist said.

Behind the unique imagination, Singh aims to spread 'best use of waste' message.