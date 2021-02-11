McDonalds can't keep up with limited edition Pokémon Cards in Happy Meals

According to new reports, McDonald's can't keep up with demand for its new happy meal that comes with limited edition Pokemon cards.
Each meal comes with four of the 25th anniversary cards.
According to new reports, McDonald's can't keep up with demand for its new happy meal that comes with limited edition Pokemon cards.
Each meal comes with four of the 25th anniversary cards.
Happy Meals usually come with toys that are great for little kids but have little appeal for adults. Recently, however,..