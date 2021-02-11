10 Easy to Make Treats for Valentine's Day

These recipes yield a big batch, store well and are free of common allergens.

1.

Red Velvet Cookies, All you need is a box of cake mix and chocolate chips to make these festive cookies.

2.

Puppy Chow, Instead of including peanut butter, use candy melts to avoid any allergy mishaps.

3.

Brownies, Make a batch or two of this classic dessert and then cut them into hearts for the perfect look.

4.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar, Bar cookies are perfect for parties because you can portion it however you want after baking!.

5.

Blondies, This cousin to the brownie is easy to put together and made for sharing.

6.

Rice Krispie Treats, These are made in minutes by combining the classic cereal with a bag of marshmallows.

Add melted chocolate on top for a bonus!.

7.

Strawberry Brownie, Bake freeze-dried fruit into the top for some added taste and color.

8.

Funfetti Cookies, Add some flair to normal cookies by adding pink, white and red sprinkles to make them Valentine’s Day ready.

9.

M&M Chocolate Candies Cookies, A classic go-to treat, these cookies are easy to make and delicious to eat.

10.

S’mores Pie, This combination of chocolate and marshmallow makes for a party favorite