Healthy Living: Preparing for a return to in-person learning

Here's what you need to know.

Robichaud."

To return to the classroom or not... it's a decision many parents will be making for their students in the near future... kezi 9 news anchor chris lueneburg got advice from the experts in today's healthy living... sponsored by oregon medical group.

"schools are starting to reveal thier plans to bring students back to the classrooms... and several districts have already opened their doors!

But some parents are on the fence about coronavirus risks."

Oregon medical group family physician dr. harold perez says some parents are excited about in- person learning while others have serious reservations.

"it comes from this general fear of the unknown.

It may sound to them like this is a big experiment and nobody knows what is going to happen."

Dr. perez says there's no doubt that returning to the classroom comes with risks-- even though children experience severe coronavirus cases at a lower rate.

"they might not have as serious of an illness as adults do, they might get some mild symptoms, some might not have symptoms at all, but they do get sick as well."

Asymptomatic students can also carry the virus into your home.

The state has strict rules for schools to reduce risk in the classroom... but dr. perez says you can promote safety with some tips that might sound familiar.

"it's actually not that complicated.

People should do what we have been doing for a long time."

That means masking up.

Make sure your students understand and are comfortable with masking... make sure they're washing thier hands as they head to school and when they return home... providing encouragement can be an effective tool.

"kids are very resilient.

Kids actually do very well.

Kids follow instructions."

And another familiar tip that is now more important than ever... if your student feels sick... don't send them to school.

"dr. perez says that if you have a family member who had underlying health risks at home, talk to your doctor about the possibility of your student bringing the virus back with them and possible prevention measures.

Many districts are providing options to let your child continue learning remotely.

In the