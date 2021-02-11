Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, February 22, 2021

Hooked On Science - Cupid Balloon Challenge

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Hooked On Science - Cupid Balloon Challenge
Hooked On Science - Cupid Balloon Challenge

Do you love science?

You might after this experiment.

Our “science guy,” Jason Lindsey, shows us how to skewer a heart balloon.

Hey friends!

I’m skewering my heart.

Okay, not my real one, but this heart shaped balloon.

I can do this because of science.

This balloon, like everything else, is made up of small pieces.

Those smaller pieces are holding hands tightly around the skewer and it doesn’t go flat, the balloon stays inflated.

Awesome!

For Hooked On Science, I’m Jason Lindsey.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like