Hooked On Science - Cupid Balloon Challenge

Our “science guy,” Jason Lindsey, shows us how to skewer a heart balloon.

You might after this experiment.

Do you love science?

Hey friends!

I’m skewering my heart.

Okay, not my real one, but this heart shaped balloon.

I can do this because of science.

This balloon, like everything else, is made up of small pieces.

Those smaller pieces are holding hands tightly around the skewer and it doesn’t go flat, the balloon stays inflated.

Awesome!

For Hooked On Science, I’m Jason Lindsey.