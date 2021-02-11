Ecole St. Landry Taking Applications For Kindergarten and 1st Grade, Donations Needed

From just that idea that sprung up from a conversation back in 2016 and then through advisory committees moving all the way to getting our board together.

Here.

We are finally ready to open and ready to take applicants on the national historic places registry, but at the same time, it's been empty for quite a while, so we're planning to move in around your three.

We of course, have to have significant amount of fundraisers and things like that.

But it's really hard to have fundraisers for a building when the actual school hasn't started yet so most of the fundraising will begin once we have students, and once we can kind of show.

People like, look, this is what your money is going towards.

Have a brick.

You know, a lot of people do those building brick programs or insert a break with your name on it.

It could be the new facility, of course, will have historic preservation grants things like that, and we're always looking for major donors.

So if there's anybody that really supports education for introversion, education, even somebody from st landry that has ties there were not beyond changing the name of our school for somebody.

So if somebody wants to support that all they class?

How many teachers will f there's any students that live in st landry parish because you have to live in st landry parish to come to our school, you can apply and that's of course, as long as they're going into kindergartener.

In the first grade next school year.

We have to by law have a lottery and that will happen the week after applications close, well shall be march 31st.

But of course, if we have less people than applied by march 31st or fewer people, everyone who applied will get a seat.

And then it's first come first served and so we're full.

W w w dot e c o l e s t landry dot.

Org's or we have a facebook