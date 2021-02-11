New study on potential drug target for HIV
The researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) have discovered that a human protein named SAMHD1 recognizes a unique molecular pattern in nucleic acids.

This pattern, called 'phosphorothioate', may act as a signal for action to the human body defence system and henceforth could be a step forward in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The study compares the process to a sentinel atop a palace wall who sees an invading horde in the distance and calls the troops to battle stations.

Humans possess a formidable multi-layered defense system that protects us against viral infections.

A better understanding of these defenses and the tricks that viruses use to evade them could open novel avenues for treating viral infections and possibly other diseases.

For example, a human protein called SAMHD1 impedes replication of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and other viruses by depleting deoxynucleotides -- building blocks needed for the replication of the viral genome.

It has long remained a mystery whether and how this protein is activated in response to infection.

Understanding the mechanism of SAMHD1 activation could be a step forward in the fight against HIV/AIDS.